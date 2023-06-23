A Morgan Stanley CFO stars in brokerage fintech's hiring spree

Brokerage infrastructure fintech DriveWealth has made a number of senior hires already this year, but none quite like Morgan Stanley MD Jason Pizzorusso. After 16 and a half years at the bank, he's joined the $2.85bn fintech as its global CFO.

Pizzorusso's most recent role at Morgan Stanley was as CFO of its wealth management division. Since his promotion to MD in 2014, he's also been COO of wealth management operations and head of wealth management platforms reengineering.

DriveWealth has also made various other hires from big banks. Its head of Asia technology, Kelvin Liew, joined from OCBC Bank last month while, in America, BofA VP Charlie Wheatley was hired as a VP for strategy and business operations.

DriveWealth has also been poaching from the crypto industry. Hadley Yost was hired in a business development position from institutional crypto trading firm Genesis in April, while principal engineer Gav Newalkar was hired from Winklevoss Twins-owned crypto firm Gemini.

DriveWealth's current hiring is engineer dominant, with ten open engineering roles and just one non-technical position, an operations specialist. Pay at the fintech is very impressive; many of the senior job listings have an upper salary limit of $235k while, according to the H1B visa salary database, a data engineering manager will be starting at the firm next month on a $230k salary.

