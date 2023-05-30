Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The executives leaving Gemini in 2023 after headcount halved

by Alex McMurray
30 May 2023
2 minute read
The executives leaving Gemini in 2023 after headcount halved

At its peak, Winklevoss twins owned crypto exchange Gemini had around 1,000 employees. Today, that number is closer to 500. The fintech is not the only crypto firm hurt by the crypto winter, but a recent Bloomberg article offers insights into the unique situation at Gemini and who some of their biggest departures have been.

Gemini's recent exits include its former COO Noah Perlman, an ex-Morgan Stanley MD. Perlman joined rival Binance at the start of 2023 as chief compliance officer. Another legal departure that month was associate general counsel Jessica Jonas, who has since become chief legal officer of the bitcoin legal defense fund.

A month later, another set of twins, Griffin and Duncan Cock Foster, also left. They were the co heads of Nifty Gateway, the NFT platform acquired by the crypto firm in 2019. The two have not announced a follow-up project yet.

A pair of marketing executives also left in 2023. Head of growth Bill Wilson, who joined Gemini through the acquisition of his previous employer Blockrize, left last month "to join a digital banking startup." Global head of brand and marketing, Jonathan Isaac, also left and opted to stay in crypto, taking a role as chief marketing officer for crypto price tracking site CoinMarketCap.

There's reportedly been a morale shift at Gemini following the appointment of CTO Pravjit Tiwana last January. Tiwana orchestrated many of the cuts. His influence is said to extend beyond that of previous executives without impacting the authority of the Winklevosses, indicating it comes at the expense of other senior people at the firm.

Take part in the eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey 2023 here.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Global Macro Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Millar Associates
Rates Quant, Large Hedge Fund & FinTech (VP), London
Millar Associates
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

A long cold summer for investment banking jobs

Related articles

Stripe's competitor: "Monday-Friday, 9-5 in the office is dead"
Fintech

Stripe's competitor: "Monday-Friday, 9-5 in the office is dead"

20 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs
Fintech

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"
Fintech

"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
13
like icon
2
London fintech unicorn latest to cut staff, except in one team
Fintech

London fintech unicorn latest to cut staff, except in one team

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.