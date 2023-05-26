Crypto firm Ripple paying its highest salaries ever in 2023

Pay in the crypto space is undoubtedly in a worse place than it was a few years ago. There have been some signs of recovery however and at $15bn fintech Ripple, pay might be better than ever.

Data from the H1B Visa salary database shows that four of the six largest salaries ever issued by Ripple through the scheme have occurred in 2023. The earliest recorded salary for Ripple was in 2014.

The number one spot is a $267k salary offered to a senior software engineering manager in San Francisco who joined at the start of March. It's not clear who received that sum but there are various candidates. Kunal Ahluwalia joined Ripple in February. His previous roles include an engineering manager at Tableau and senior engineer at Tesla. The salaries don't necessarily apply to new hires, however; former Nomura and Blackrock engineer Nisha DSouza joined Ripple in the same role in March 2022.

Only one person on an H1B Visa at Ripple is being paid a salary higher than $200k outside of California: a lead product manager in New York who joined in January earning $240k. In New York, there are two lead product managers that both joined from BlockFi around that time: Inna Raykhman and Aman Khurana.

Ripple appears to be hiring lightly in 2023. While it had 20 salaries listed for the first half of 2022, that number has fallen to just 7 in 2023.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)