Stripe product head joins ex-hedge fund duo's fintech in New York

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) felt like its popularity was waning over the last few years following massive losses by Klarna and impending regulation. Following a number of BNPL fintechs reaching unicorn status last year, the hype may be back on and one head of product at Stripe is capitalizing.

In late January, Tom Holman joined Flex as chief product Officer. The firm, which provides BNPL services for rent payments, was founded by Shragie Lichtenstein and YeTong Shao, who first worked together at hedge fund Point72.

At Stripe, Holman was head of product for payment acceptance, working on the fintech's payments APIs, card processing and, among other payment methods, BNPL. The bulk of his career however was spent at Google, where he was a product lead for Gmail.

Holman is "fired up" to join and looking to hire. He says he's looking to hire "PMs, designers and researchers," though at present there's only a senior product designer role available, paying a salary of up to $162k.

