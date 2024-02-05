Revolut partner leaves for publicly traded rival

London digibank revolut has been big on financial crime hiring in the past few years, with roles in the division seemingly being the most abundant as the fintech's headcount has expanded. Now, however, the man leading the initiative has swapped Canary Wharf for Shoreditch to join publicly traded payments rival Wise.

Aaron Elliot-Gross joins Wise as global director of product compliance in London, leading "the first line product compliance function."

He was previously at Revolut for two and a half years, joining as head of strategy and operations for financial crime. Six months later, he became part of the firm's 2022 partner list alongside 12 others. Revolut says partnership is a "tremendous achievement" for "employees that embody our core values."

Elliot-Gross describes his departure as "bittersweet" and his team as "world class." The team will still grow in his absence; Revolut has 72 openings in the financial crime team, second only to the combined risk, compliance and audit functions.

Wise has also begun hiring for product compliance heads in both London and New York. The former can earn a salary of up to £140k ($175.5k) while the latter pays up to $330k.

