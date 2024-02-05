Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Revolut partner leaves for publicly traded rival

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Revolut partner leaves for publicly traded rival

London digibank revolut has been big on financial crime hiring in the past few years, with roles in the division seemingly being the most abundant as the fintech's headcount has expanded. Now, however, the man leading the initiative has swapped Canary Wharf for Shoreditch to join publicly traded payments rival Wise. 

Aaron Elliot-Gross joins Wise as global director of product compliance in London, leading "the first line product compliance function." 

He was previously at Revolut for two and a half years, joining as head of strategy and operations for financial crime. Six months later, he became part of the firm's 2022 partner list alongside 12 others. Revolut says partnership is a "tremendous achievement" for "employees that embody our core values."

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

Elliot-Gross describes his departure as "bittersweet" and his team as "world class." The team will still grow in his absence; Revolut has 72 openings in the financial crime team, second only to the combined risk, compliance and audit functions.

Wise has also begun hiring for product compliance heads in both London and New York. The former can earn a salary of up to £140k ($175.5k) while the latter pays up to $330k.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.).

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Motor Claims Officer
QBE Insurance
Parramatta, Australia
QBE Insurance
Motor Claims Officer
QBE Insurance
Parramatta, Australia
QBE Insurance
Corporate Governance Manager
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Process Architect - Signavio
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Motor Claims Officer
QBE Insurance
Adelaide, Australia
QBE Insurance
Repair Quality Manager, Property Claims
QBE Insurance
Melbourne, Australia
Top Articles
Stripe product head joins ex-hedge fund duo's fintech in New York

Stripe product head joins ex-hedge fund duo's fintech in New York

Revolut partner leaves for publicly traded rival

Revolut partner leaves for publicly traded rival

Bank of America's Brian Moynihan might want to try new pay negotiation tactics 🤨

Bank of America's Brian Moynihan might want to try new pay negotiation tactics 🤨

Citi hired a managing director from Morgan Stanley to run European credit strategy

Citi hired a managing director from Morgan Stanley to run European credit strategy

"Dubai financial services recruitment is biased against Asians"

"Dubai financial services recruitment is biased against Asians"

Related articles

Monzo alum leaving London to found an AI fintech
Fintech

Monzo alum leaving London to found an AI fintech

5 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe and Jane Street picking up alumni of $40bn fintech making layoffs
Fintech

Stripe and Jane Street picking up alumni of $40bn fintech making layoffs

1 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
PayPal layoffs: "Key talent" dumped without notice
Fintech

PayPal layoffs: "Key talent" dumped without notice

31 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The fintech boss who received 20,000 applications for five jobs: "It's sad"
Fintech

The fintech boss who received 20,000 applications for five jobs: "It's sad"

30 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.