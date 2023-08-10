Revolut has 1 thousand jobs... and over 1 million applicants

London based digibank and the UK's most valuable fintech, Revolut, has had a difficult 2023. Accounting issues and another failed shot at obtaining a banking license are just the start. Has that stopped people wanting to join them? Apparently not. Head of communications Michael Bodansky said today that, 750k people have applied for Revolut jobs already this year, compared to over 1 million for the entirety of 2022.

Revolut is hoping to expand its headcount in a number of key areas, but not by that much.

Bodansky says Revolut is "set to hire more than 1000 people this year" in its UK offices as well as Continental Europe "and beyond." He also notes that the fintech has plans to increase the headcount of its crypto team, even though this team just ceased operating in the US.

Right now, Revolut has 251 openings. 52 of those are in 'support and financial crime; 44 are in risk, compliance and audit, presumably to ensure no accounting errors happen again.

Revolut is also hiring for a number of recruiters to facilitate its growth. Interestingly, there is very little focus on technology, with most of the 20 open technology jobs in data and support.

Why are so many people applying for Revolut? For juniors, perhaps it's the (admittedly divisive) culture. In an interview with eFinancialCareers, former global head of talent acquisition Christopher Yankston said that "the best idea wins" at Revolut, and that "everyone can get promoted very quickly and indefinitely." With that ability to rise quickly comes intense demands that have seen criticisms from people as high as its regional CEOs.

