

"Please help, my junior fixed income sales job is very dull"

by Sophia Arno
1 hour ago
2 minute read
I am looking for some advice. I graduated two years ago from a top British university and I work in fixed income platform sales for a US investment bank. The job is not what I had expected.

It's incredibly dry and monotonous, and I'm not actually learning anything. My main function seems to be helping senior staff with onboarding new clients. I'm left on my own with no direction, and it seems to be a bit like data entry. It's supposed to be a client-facing role, but really I'm just working in operations. I thought I'd be learning some technical skills, but I'm fearful that if I stay here for too long, I'll find it hard to move.

I want to raise these points with my managers, but I'm not sure how to go about it. If I air my grievances, I think they may just get upset.

Does anyone have advice? I've looked at other jobs, but I haven't developed skills for moving into the areas I'd like to work in, like private credit or private equity. What can I do? I feel very trapped. 

Sophie Arno is a pseudonym




