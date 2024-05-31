Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

MD who left Goldman Sachs five years ago reappears in big job at TD Securities

by Sarah Butcher
11 minutes ago
2 minute read
MD who left Goldman Sachs five years ago reappears in big job at TD Securities

Paul Mutter spent over two decades at Goldman Sachs, but since leaving five years ago he's done two different roles and has now moved onto a third.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here. 

Mutter is understood to have joined TD Securities in New York as head of global fixed income sales and head of US fixed income. He's thought to be arriving in his new seat on Monday.

It's a return to banking for Mutter, who was head of institutional client coverage at Cantor Fitzgerald for three and a half years until April 2023 and who's spent the past fourteen months as president of a multi-family office. 

His arrival comes as TD has been making selective additions to its team after acquiring Cowen for $1.3bn last year. It recently recruited Jan Nevruzi from NatWest for rates strategy, also in New York.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

2nd degree connection
author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
MD who left Goldman Sachs five years ago reappears in big job at TD Securities

MD who left Goldman Sachs five years ago reappears in big job at TD Securities

HSBC hires an ex-Goldman Sachs and Citi MD for its tech transformation

HSBC hires an ex-Goldman Sachs and Citi MD for its tech transformation

Jim Esposito's pay at Citadel Securities: "Probably well into nine figures"

Jim Esposito's pay at Citadel Securities: "Probably well into nine figures"

Singapore fintech hires Stripe alum to replace an executive leaving for a VC

Singapore fintech hires Stripe alum to replace an executive leaving for a VC

Morning Coffee: Citi’s boring reorganisation made it a pleasanter place to work. If you’ve lost your mojo at Goldman Sachs, try moving to Citadel Securities

Morning Coffee: Citi’s boring reorganisation made it a pleasanter place to work. If you’ve lost your mojo at Goldman Sachs, try moving to Citadel Securities

Latest Jobs
Morgan McKinley
Digital Project Manager - Complex Web Rebuild
Morgan McKinley
Sydney, Australia
Morgan McKinley
Cyber Security Program Manager
Morgan McKinley
Sydney, Australia
Aptitude Asia
C++ Developer
Aptitude Asia
Sydney, Australia
Aptitude Asia
Quantitative Developer
Aptitude Asia
Sydney, Australia
The Argyle Network
Systems & Project Engineering Team Lead
The Argyle Network
Melbourne, Australia
QBE Insurance
Senior Manager, Compliance Advice Breaches
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Citi’s boring reorganisation made it a pleasanter place to work. If you’ve lost your mojo at Goldman Sachs, try moving to Citadel Securities
Financial

Morning Coffee: Citi’s boring reorganisation made it a pleasanter place to work. If you’ve lost your mojo at Goldman Sachs, try moving to Citadel Securities

31 May 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
The JPMorgan charts explaining why banks aren’t hiring again, yet
Financial

The JPMorgan charts explaining why banks aren’t hiring again, yet

30 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Barclays’ London bankers lament their last Friday at home
Financial

Barclays’ London bankers lament their last Friday at home

30 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs; former female partner reappears in a “real job”. (Male) bankers are sexy once again
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs; former female partner reappears in a “real job”. (Male) bankers are sexy once again

30 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.