Junior bankers, hedge fund managers donate to raise $1m for deceased associate's family

When the fundraiser for Leo Lukenas III, the Bank of America associate who died last Thursday of "acute coronary artery thrombus," was opened yesterday, the initial intention was to raise $500k to support his family.

As the industry rallies behind Lukenas, however, that amount has increased to $1m. $150k has been raised already.

Donors so far include Bill Ackman, the hedge fund manager, who yesterday donated $10k to Lukenas' fund. Another unnamed donor has also given $10k.

Mostly, though the donations to Lukenas' family have come from members of the public, from his former military colleagues and from juniors at other banks. Contributors include a former Evercore associate, VPs at Bank of America in Hong Kong and the US and a VP at Moelis in New York.

Many of those who worked with Leo praised his character. One said they had sat behind Lukenas for the past year and that he'd taught them a lot.

The industry has been shocked by Lukenas' death. There have been suggestions that he died after working multiple weeks of 120 hours. These have not been substantiated.

Lukenas joined Bank of America in March 2023. He previously spent eight years as a green beret in the American special forces, latterly in operations command in North Carolina.

You can still donate to the fund here.

