Financial

JPMorgan researcher shows up at Goldman Sachs via Morgan Stanley

by Zeno Toulon
7 hours ago
2 minute read
Equity research jobs might not be quite as in-demand as they’ve been historically, but experienced equity researchers are still able to tour the top houses. Goldman Sachs' latest hire worked for Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan previously.

James Quigley joined Goldman Sachs' London office earlier this month as an executive director in the bank's pharma & biotech research team for Europe. Quigley also spent four years in Morgan Stanley’s team for Europe, which he joined after 5 years with JPMorgan. He has a 1.58 star rating as an analyst on Tipranks.

Equity researchers moving jobs is nothing new, of course, but staying within banking is becoming less popular than it used to be. We’ve seen senior researchers moving to investor relations more than ever recently, with tech companies such as AT&T and IBM popular destinations. Both AT&T and IBM’s heads of investor relations came from Goldman Sachs’ equity research teams. Now that he's exhausted most of the big US banks, Quigley's next move could be to big pharma. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORZeno Toulon
