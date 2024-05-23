Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley juniors among recent hires at closing Hong Kong hedge fund

by Sarah Butcher
8 hours ago
3 minute read
Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley juniors among recent hires at closing Hong Kong hedge fund

If you work for Segantii Capital Management, the equities-focused Hong Kong hedge fund founded in 2007 by former Dresdner Kleinwort Benson trader Simon Sadler, you should at least be receiving a lot of headhunter calls.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Following today's news that Segantii is shutting down and returning money to investors, headhunters tell us they are "all over" its employees. Some of the best have already been poached by rivals. "People have been onto them for months," says one headhunter in the space. 

Segantii is based in Hong Kong. It had $4.8bn in assets under management in March 2024 and 151 employees globally, spread between offices in Hong Kong, London, New York and Dubai. Around half its employees are thought to have been in Hong Kong, however.

Recent exits from the fund include Varun Nayyar, an ex-Deutsche Bank rates trader who joined rival hedge fund, Millennium, this month after nearly five years at Segantii.  Nayyar will be among friends: Ryan Cain joined Millennium from Segantii last October; Jeremy Ma joined from Segantii in November 2022. 

Bobby Jain has also been availing itself of Segantii's talent. - Stan Schpetner left after two years in March for Jain Global. 

Even as it winds down and returns capital to investors, though, Segantii is still hiring. The fund's own site is advertising nine jobs, including portfolio managers and business development analysts (effectively in-house headhunters) to grow the business. 

The recent recruits include former Joon Ho Choi, a former senior portfolio manager at Millennium, who arrived in March, Matthew Jones, an ex-junior Goldman Sachs equity trader who arrived via ExodusPoint in April and Peter Holdway, a former Morgan Stanley trader who also arrived in April. Jones and Holdway are in London.

There is no indication that anyone mentioned in this article is implicated in the insider trading charge that prompted Segantii's closure. However, some headhunters told us that the charge may lead rivals to hesitate when hiring Segantii's people. Similar charges didn't dissuade rival funds from hiring from Steve Cohen's SAC Capital when it actually pleaded guilty to such charges in 2013.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Billy Pasco on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

JPMorgan executive on junior banker working hours: "12 hour days, six days a week"

JPMorgan executive on junior banker working hours: "12 hour days, six days a week"

Associate at US bank said to die after working 120 hour weeks

Associate at US bank said to die after working 120 hour weeks

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

A new Goldman Sachs partner who disappeared in November resurfaced at Citadel

A new Goldman Sachs partner who disappeared in November resurfaced at Citadel

Top Articles
Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley juniors among recent hires at closing Hong Kong hedge fund

Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley juniors among recent hires at closing Hong Kong hedge fund

The 20-year-old finance interns earning $20k a month are quants and engineers

The 20-year-old finance interns earning $20k a month are quants and engineers

The banks with the best and worst working hours

The banks with the best and worst working hours

Hedge fund Brevan Howard is parting with an ex-JPMorgan MD, but still hiring

Hedge fund Brevan Howard is parting with an ex-JPMorgan MD, but still hiring

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Recommended Jobs
Proprietary Trader
Hong Kong
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Analyst - Systematic Hedge Fund- Python | C# | SQL | Machine Learning
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Portfolio Manager, Leading Global Hedge Fund, London, UK
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Venture search
Portfolio Manager - Rates
Venture search
New York, United States
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Options Group
Quantitative Researcher
Options Group
Singapore

Related articles

Hedge fund Brevan Howard is parting with an ex-JPMorgan MD, but still hiring
Financial

Hedge fund Brevan Howard is parting with an ex-JPMorgan MD, but still hiring

23 May 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing
Financial

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

23 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
MDs at banks in America rail against FINRA's "dumb" plan to visit their homes
Financial

MDs at banks in America rail against FINRA's "dumb" plan to visit their homes

22 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Junior bankers with visas and European students say they can't get jobs in London now
Financial

Junior bankers with visas and European students say they can't get jobs in London now

22 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.