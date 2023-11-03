Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Sorry, but work-life balance is not better in a fintech startup

by Alex McMurray
3 November 2023
3 minute read
Sorry, but work-life balance is not better in a fintech startup

That people work long hours in banking is well known. It's equally well known that the fintech sector is more accommodating of remote work and innovation. But if you suppose that this means people in fintechs have a better work-life balance, you're badly mistaken. 

During a roundtable for an eFinancialCareers fintech event, attendees dismissed the notion that fintechs are the easy option. Working for one can be more arduous than working for a bank. 

Huy Nguyen Trieu, a former managing director and head of macro structuring who now runs fintech e-learning platform CFTE said that fintechs, especially in the early stage simply, "don't have the resources” to compete with banks on aspects like “9-5 jobs and good salaries.” 

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

Shawn Rutter, a headhunter at Excelsior Search, which specialises in fintech placements, agreed that “the working hours can be quite grueling” in a fintech, and said fintech jobs can be pressurized with tight “deadlines for building and deploying.”

Both Rutter and Nguyen Trieu agreed that nobody comes into fintech with an easy life in mind.  The real draw is “working with new technology,” said Rutter. Nguyen Trieu said that the workload “doesn’t mean people hate working for a fintech. They usually love it, that’s the reason why they do it.” 

Not all agree with this, however. At the 2023 Sifted Summit. Louisa Süsserott, head of talent advisory at VC firm Cherry Ventures, says, when working in fintech, she would "typically start around 10:30, then walk the floor at 6:00 and there was nobody in the office." There are a select few roles that are more "intensive", finance departments being a particular slog.

There is a lot of variation between fintechs, even those doing similar things. In a previous court case for the UK's Starling Bank, chief administrative officer Matthew Newman was deemed to value "employees working long hours in the office," and to have criticized Starling's deputy company secretary for "leaving work at the end of her contracted hours.” Rival digibank Atom meanwhile gives its staff Friday's off.

 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Deutsche Bank
Coverage Specialist - Global Consultant
Deutsche Bank
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Oxford Knight
C++ Developer - Fixed Income- Fixed Income at World-Leading Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Credit Suisse APAC risk chief decamps to British asset manager

Credit Suisse APAC risk chief decamps to British asset manager

Citigroup's curious restructuring: "Chairs moved around"

Citigroup's curious restructuring: "Chairs moved around"

Why Citadel Securities hires people without job titles

Why Citadel Securities hires people without job titles

XTX Markets is offering a lucky student $5m

XTX Markets is offering a lucky student $5m

Tim Tacchi's hedge fund is growing despite poor results

Tim Tacchi's hedge fund is growing despite poor results

Related articles

Deutsche Bank's most exciting front office jobs: AI entrepreneurs
Fintech

Deutsche Bank's most exciting front office jobs: AI entrepreneurs

24 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Fintech founder reveals why its harder to start up in Singapore
Fintech

Fintech founder reveals why its harder to start up in Singapore

23 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Fintech investor nearly died at the airport
Fintech

Fintech investor nearly died at the airport

20 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The UBS trader that made director at 27 then left for fintech
Fintech

The UBS trader that made director at 27 then left for fintech

17 Nov 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.