Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Citigroup's EMEA equities changes raise questions about some traders

by Sarah Butcher
18 minutes ago
2 minute read
Citigroup's EMEA equities changes raise questions about some traders

Citigroup's EMEA equities team has gone back to the future. Financial News reported today that Marc Francis has been appointed head of high touch equities trading at the bank in London. It's not the first time he's been in that seat. 

Francis was head of high touch equities trading at Citi until November 2021, when he was replaced by Will Cussen, who was described at the time as a Citi 'equities trading veteran.' Sources at Citi say Cussen ran high touch equities trading with David Song, an equities trader who joined from Barclays in 2022. 

Now that Francis is back running high touch equities trading, therefore, what's happened to Cussen and Song? Citi isn't saying, but both men are understood to still be with the bank.

Citi is making 20,000 job cuts and plucking 5,000 people as it eliminates layers of management. In equities, those cuts have included Conor Davis and Dan Brown and there are fears of more cuts to come.

Revenues in Citi's equities business fell 9% year-on-year in 2023. Equities trading at Citi is run by former Barclays trader Fater Belbachir, who's hired many of his former colleagues (including Song), while markets as a whole is run by Andrew Morton. 

Citi's London equities business was subject to a fat finger error in 2022 during the May Bank Holiday period. The bank is thought to be subject to greater regulatory attention as a result.

Citi declined to comment.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Joshua Lawrence on Unsplash

 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
