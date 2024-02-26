Discover your dream Career
Goldman Sachs' exiting top female trader has this to say about interacting with colleagues

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
If you want to get ahead at Goldman Sachs, Beth Hammack, the former co-head of the firm's financing group is a good person to ask. Hammack is leaving the firm, and writing on social media today, she shared some parting tips from her "30+ wonderful years."

If you want people to like and follow you, Hammack says you must firstly, "Have high expectations, be encouraging, and treat people with respect." She observes that: "Everyone wants to make a difference, be appreciated and give their best."

She says that you must not be shy about expressing your opinions. Be generous with your feedback. Use those cold hard facts when you're making decisions about people. Listen to what other people have to say, and not just to the loudest shouters. Fix problems quickly. Communicate patiently: "Walk people through your thinking, address their concerns, and they’ll come along." In a crisis, trust your judgement.

Goldman may have wanted Beth Hammack to stay. Writing three years ago, Bloomberg said that Hammack - Goldman's then 48-year-old global treasurer - had the potential to become either CFO, to lead the markets division, or to take any 'number of other top posts.' Instead, it emerged last week that Hammack, whose father is a venture capitalist who helped fund Renaissance Technologies, is leaving Goldman Sachs, seemingly with no job to go. 

She said today that she's off to spend some time with her husband and two sons and is "excited' for what happened next. The Financial Times said on the weekend that Hammack's unexpected exit is one of several events that's caused a sense of instability at Goldman Sachs.

Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
