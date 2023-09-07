Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Ex-UBS MD & Coinbase trading head founds lending platform

by Alex McMurray
7 September 2023
2 minute read
Ex-UBS MD & Coinbase trading head founds lending platform

One of the most senior bankers to leave conventional finance for crypto has struck out on his own. After 14 years as an investment banking MD and three years as a crypto executive, Anthony DeMartino has founded Trident Digital, a digital asset lending platform, alongisde a number of his former employees.

DeMartino was most recently the US CEO of Singapore based crypto fintech Matrixport, home to the rest of Trident's co-founders. Two of the four are UK based; Chief commercial officer Toby Norfolk-Thompson was Matrixport's chief investment officer for the US and UK while COO Julia Moiseeva was Matrixport's US and UK head of strategy.

The final founder, chief product officer Amir Sadr, is New York based and worked under DeMartino at both Matrixport and Coinbase, where he was head of Coinbase Risk Strategies, institutional DeFi and derivatives trading. 

Prior to crypto, DeMartino was an MD at three different investment banks. He was at UBS for 11 years, becoming co-head of European supra sovereign and agency trading, then left to become global head of EM macro trading at Barclays. He was most recently head of Latin America rates trading at HSBC.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Portfolio Manager (relocation to Dubai)
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Global Macro Investment Professional, Fund, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Top Articles
Stripe hires Meta's payments head to run a top AI team

Stripe hires Meta's payments head to run a top AI team

Schonfeld hired a new macro portfolio manager from Eisler

Schonfeld hired a new macro portfolio manager from Eisler

The world's best business schools might be in France - or India

The world's best business schools might be in France - or India

Revolut wants its data scientists to stop coding

Revolut wants its data scientists to stop coding

Credit Suisse's shunned equity analysts are heading to the buy side

Credit Suisse's shunned equity analysts are heading to the buy side

Related articles

How to get a job in fintech
Fintech

How to get a job in fintech

12 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The best paying fintechs with fully remote job openings
Fintech

The best paying fintechs with fully remote job openings

7 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The highest paying fintechs, & the upside of lower pay elsewhere
Fintech

The highest paying fintechs, & the upside of lower pay elsewhere

20 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe hires Meta's payments head to run a top AI team
Fintech

Stripe hires Meta's payments head to run a top AI team

11 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.