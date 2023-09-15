The woman leading the most charming team in French banking

If there’s one team in a bank that’s full of exceptionally likeable people, it’s the sales team. And there’s no team in Europe more likeable, apparently, than Dina Geha’s team at BNP Paribas, which just topped Institutional Investor’s rankings of Developed Europe Sales Teams for the seventh year in a row.

Geha started her career back in 2004 as a research analyst with Credit Suisse before moving into equity sales at the bank. She left as a VP and moved onto Merrill Lynch in 2006, where she became a Managing Director in equity sales (and head of hedge funds) at Bank of America.

She resurfaced later at HSBC, in 2012, also as head of hedge funds, before heading to Exane, climbing the ladder further and ending up global head of sales. Much like Merrill Lynch, Exane was also acquired – by BNP Paribas, in 2021, where she’s currently global head of distribution, based in London.

She credits the team at BNP’s stability with its success. “The main changes have been to add new talent at the early careers level in a few places — notably London, Paris, New York, and Stockholm,” she told Institutional Investor.

We’ve been quite… Gushing over BNP Paribas recently. The bank rather ostentatiously announced its intent to be Europe’s biggest and baddest investment bank early last year, and it’s done remarkably well in achieving that, rising up the rankings for investment banking and leaning on pretty good sales & trading results whilst other IB revenues were generally down.

Geha is also on the board of directors for Life Lebanon, heading up the London chapter. Life Lebanon is a professional network “empowering” the country’s community – primarily its diaspora. It counts Georges Assi, founding partner of investment firm Naviter Capital, and Patrick George, HSBC’s global head of markets and securities services, as members.

