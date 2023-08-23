Discover your dream Career
by eFinancialCareers
23 August 2023
2 minute read
Tell us where you really want to work in finance....
Which is the shiniest employer of them all?

If you've been visiting eFinancialCareers for a while, you might recall that there was a time when we ran an annual survey on the most appealing employers in financial services.

We are reinvigorating this survey for a new era. 

We'd like to know where you would really like to work now. It doesn't have to be where you work now, or where you've worked previously. We want to know where you'd love to work if you could. (This is a contemporary survey, you cannot say 'Credit Suisse in 2016.')

We'd also like to know the rationale for this choice. 

Click here to participate. 

We'll share your responses on the site in the third quarter of 2024. If you complete the survey, we'll enter you for a prize draw with the opportunity to win £1k ($1.3k) subject to the conditions detailed at the end of the questionnaire. 

Thank you for taking part. 🔥

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

 

