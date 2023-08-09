Discover your dream Career
The Etonian hedge fund 'rockstar' creating a new crypto fund

by Alex McMurray
9 August 2023
As the crypto asset class develops, so too do the firms investing within it. While hedge funds and asset managers are growing increasingly common, long-only funds are a little rarer, until now. Charlie Erith, a portfolio manager of 17 years, has founded a long-only crypto fund in the UK called Wiston Capital.

Erith, an Eton College alumni has been on crypto's buy side for some time. He joined ByteTree Asset Management three years ago as CEO and fund manager, and achieved 58% returns during his tenure.

Most of his career has been focused on the Asia market, however. Before joining the buy side, he was European head of institutional Asia equities sales at Cazenove, a British investment bank acquired by JPMorgan. His longest stint as a portfolio manager was at Asian equities long/short fund, Boyer Allen Asset Management. Before joining crypto, he spent four years managing Coupland Cardiff Asset Management's Asia focus fund. 

Hiring is light at Wiston Capital. Erith has brought over ByteTree research analyst Seran Dalvi and recruited recent graduate and self-employed crypto trader Shehriyar Ali. Both have joined on a consultant basis. Erith has been described as a 'rock star' by his former employer ByteTree as, in addition to his career in finance, he plays guitar in a covers band.

