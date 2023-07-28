Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

How to manage your career in financial services and tech virtual career event

by eFinancialCareers
28 July 2023
1 minute read
How to manage your career in financial services and tech virtual career event

As financial institutions push ahead with digital transformation plans, requiring them to invest more in technology, they are also facing a chronic shortage of tech candidates that threatens to stifle their ambitions. Recruitment agencies in the finance sector are looking for tech talent to fill out these job vacancies within big tech firms, startups, and companies across a range of other sectors.

To help recruiters in the UK region stay ahead of the game in this challenging job market, eFinancialCareers held a Virtual Career Event on June 15, How to manage your career in financial services and tech, that provided recruiters with unique access to hundreds of tech professionals at the pre-application stage.

Full version of this report can be found here 

Browse our next virtual careers events.

author-card-avatar
AUTHOReFinancialCareers
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Fourier Ltd
Graduate Front Office Quant
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Eka Finance
Tier 1 Asset Management Fund Hiring Junior Quant Data Analyst
Eka Finance
London, United Kingdom
Berkeley Croft
Client Relations Associate
Berkeley Croft
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Junior IT System Administrator (Sports Trading) - London- SysAdmin | Microsoft | SQL | Active Directory | NAS | iSCI | PowerShell | HTML | Juniper
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Leverton Search
Graduate Marketing Role - Asset Management
Leverton Search
London, United Kingdom
European Fund Sales - French speaker
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Related articles

Women in Leadership Positions: Advancing Gender Equality in Switzerland's Financial Sector
Advice

Women in Leadership Positions: Advancing Gender Equality in Switzerland's Financial Sector

17 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"I told my spouse I'd definitely be fired during my banking career"
Advice

"I told my spouse I'd definitely be fired during my banking career"

16 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
8
How to email banking MDs and get noticed
Advice

How to email banking MDs and get noticed

9 Aug 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
10 years on, an MBA with enduring value
Advice

10 years on, an MBA with enduring value

8 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.