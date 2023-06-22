JPMorgan's new data platform is hiring from UBS & Credit Suisse

Last week, JPMorgan announced the launch of Fusion, its cloud based, data driven technology solutions platform for institutional investors. It's been hiring for it throughout 2023, however, and the top director level hires include senior figures from the now-fused UBS and Credit Suisse.

That being said, the most senior new hire actually joins from a fintech. Managing director Stephanie Sparvero joins as head of data solutions operations from Bloomberg, where she was global head of BVAL, Bloomberg's proprietary pricing service. She was previously divisional COO at Barclays in its securitized products trading team for four years.

Fusion's Credit Suisse hires include David Stephens, its head of site reliability engineering and Credit Suisse's ex-head of platform engineering. Its UBS hires include Ashley Peterson. She started in institutional equity sales at UBS, having previously done the same at Deutsche Bank, before rising to head of technology advanced sales.

We can expect this hiring to continue. A senior lead software engineer listing was put up two days ago.

