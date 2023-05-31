Discover your dream Career
Technology

Engineering salaries in banks: top locations ranked worst to best

by Alex McMurray
31 May 2023
2 minute read
Engineering salaries in banks: top locations ranked worst to best

We all know that banking engineer jobs in America pay better than overseas, but where in America pays the most? If you want to work elsewhere, which cities and countries do banks value the highest? Based on salary data from a recent compensation report from recruitment firm Selby Jennings, we can answer those questions.

At analyst level, San Francisco somewhat surprisingly pays better than New York... just about. Average salaries for the lowest paid engineers in the two cities are dead even at $120k but the greatest San Francisco engineers have the potential to earn a little bit more than their New York counterparts.

Outside the US, the least desirable place by some distance is Paris (even though banks love hiring there). London has the highest potential earnings with $86.5k but it's worth noting that Switzerland has the highest minimum salaries at $44k

Moving up a few levels to Vice President, New York catches up with San Francisco, with maximum expected salaries level at $250k. In Europe, London overtakes subprime US locations like Dallas and Austin with a $185.4k maximum while in Asia, Hong Kong comes very close with maximum salaries of $178.8k

For directors in banking technology roles, New York assumes its expected position of superiority with the highest minimum salaries of $225k, though San Francisco is still level at the upper limit of $300k. Amsterdam has a notably wide range, overtaking London at the top end with salaries of $266.7k, while Hong Kong has the second highest minimum salaries of all behind New York, paying $204.2k.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
