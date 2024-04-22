This quant hedge fund has a thing for ex-JPMorgan VPs in Hong Kong

Qube Research Technologies has been not-so-slowly and steadily bolstering its ranks. An area of note is Hong Kong, where we previously reported it hiring from Citadel Securities. It's not done yet either; the quant hedge fund has recruited multiple senior quant directors, and a new COO.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Deon Brophy joined Qube last week in that COO role. He has spent his entire senior career so far at JPMorgan, where he has worked for a decade. The bulk of this has been spent in Hong Kong, and he was most recently a VP in prime brokerage product development.

Also in Hong Kong, the fund has hired a pair of quant research directors in 2024. Mengchi Ja joined in March from Citadel, where he was a quant developer, but was only there for less than two years after joining as a JPMorgan VP.

The most senior hire of the three is quant research director Jean-Jacques Fabre. He spent the last 13 years at Credit Suisse, and was an MD working on global risk platforms and global quant risk engineering. Prior to that, he was... also a JPMorgan VP.

Qube may not be done hiring yet, either. Insiders say, since recruiting George Calderbank, head of recruitment at crypto trading firm GSR last July, the recruiting team has continued to grow. "They seem to have a big talent acquisition team," they said, "so you could assume lots more hiring to come." Recent talent acquisition hires include Cecilia Dias of Goldman Sachs in London, and Lina Gu of Datadog in Paris.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Roméo A. on Unsplash