Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

"My job as a product manager in a bank was a bureaucratic nightmare"

by Douglas Moreno
6 hours ago
2 minute read
"My job as a product manager in a bank was a bureaucratic nightmare"

I'm a product manager. I spent the past decade pursuing a career in financial services and worked in various leading banks in London. However, I now switched into another sector and I won't be working in banking again. 

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

The financial services sector is blighted by regulatory complexity. It's not simply about designing the best products but designing products that fit with regulations. This is a challenge, but banks' response to regulatory complexity is dysfunctional: they typically throw bodies at it, which creates additional complexity and more points of failure. 

In combination, I found that this creates a Byzantine structure which absorbs all your time. Product management in banking seems to be about managing up and creating endless PowerPoint presentations that understate the real issues - there were several times that I wanted to highlight something as a risk, but I couldn't because of the political sensitivities. A lot more effort is devoted to making sure no one can be blamed when things go wrong, rather than making sure that things don't go wrong in the first place. 

The push for Agile methodology doesn't help. Too often in banks, it ends up meaning "constant transformation" with no real outcome. We seemed to churn through managing directors (MDs) and just when an outcome was in sight, a new MD with a different idea would emerge.

I went into financial services expecting to work hard, but not like this. I want to build great products, not to navigate great bureaucracies. My new job is already much better: I work fewer hours, am paid more, and am remote. The bank was asking us to come back into the office more and more days each week. 

Douglas Moreno is a pseudonym 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORDouglas Moreno Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Hedge fund job cuts are a reminder why people stay at banks. Credit Suisse people are irking their UBS colleagues

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund job cuts are a reminder why people stay at banks. Credit Suisse people are irking their UBS colleagues

Deutsche Bank's investment bank has Barclays' problem

Deutsche Bank's investment bank has Barclays' problem

Peter Oppenheimer at Goldman Sachs: The wisdom of an understated partner

Peter Oppenheimer at Goldman Sachs: The wisdom of an understated partner

Barclays rehired a big hedge fund trader after some quite mediocre bonuses

Barclays rehired a big hedge fund trader after some quite mediocre bonuses

"My managing director punishes anyone who tries to move to a new team"

"My managing director punishes anyone who tries to move to a new team"

Top Articles
This quant hedge fund has a thing for ex-JPMorgan VPs in Hong Kong

This quant hedge fund has a thing for ex-JPMorgan VPs in Hong Kong

"The top tier people are not going to multistrategy hedge funds now"

"The top tier people are not going to multistrategy hedge funds now"

Stripe CEO Patrick Collison wishes he could be a 'cave dwelling' remote worker

Stripe CEO Patrick Collison wishes he could be a 'cave dwelling' remote worker

"My job as a product manager in a bank was a bureaucratic nightmare"

"My job as a product manager in a bank was a bureaucratic nightmare"

HSBC MD joins Japanese bank in Singapore

HSBC MD joins Japanese bank in Singapore

Latest Jobs
Bloomberg
Facilities Site Manager, Sydney
Bloomberg
Sydney, Australia
Bloomberg
2024 Analytics & Sales Programme, Sydney
Bloomberg
Sydney, Australia
Westbury Partners
Senior Data Engineer – Python, SQL, Optimization, Cloud, Trading Firm - Sydney
Westbury Partners
Sydney, Australia
Westbury Partners
Sr Cloud Engineer – AWS, DevOps, Networking, PowerShell/Python, Trading Firm - Sydney
Westbury Partners
Sydney, Australia
Morgan McKinley
Senior Manager - Sustainability
Morgan McKinley
Sydney, Australia
Westbury Partners
Senior .NET Engineer – C#, .NET Core, AWS, Scalability, Performance, Trading Firm - Sydney
Westbury Partners
Sydney, Australia

Related articles

The Citadel Securities software engineering intern who only began coding at university
Tech

The Citadel Securities software engineering intern who only began coding at university

19 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The 24-year-old AI quants on $350k might be making a big mistake
Tech

The 24-year-old AI quants on $350k might be making a big mistake

19 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Why do banks insist on using C++ when Rust is twice as efficient?
Tech

Why do banks insist on using C++ when Rust is twice as efficient?

18 Apr 2024
comment icon
15
like icon
2
Jane Street expanding fast as the average employee makes nearly $3m in profit
Tech

Jane Street expanding fast as the average employee makes nearly $3m in profit

18 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.