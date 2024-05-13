Discover your dream Career
Now Citi's Singapore head of FX sales is leaving too

by Sarah Butcher
11 hours ago
2 minute read
Now Citi's Singapore head of FX sales is leaving too

As we reported last week, Serge Pomonti, Citi's Singapore-based head of institutional sales for Asia, is leaving. Pomonti appears to have been let go in Citi's most recent round of cuts. It seems that his exit has inspired another senior departure.

Matt Long, Citi's Singapore-based head of FX Institutional sales and solutions for APAC, is understood to have resigned last week. 

It's not clear where Long is going next, but hedge funds are hiring for sure. 

Long spent nearly 13 years at Citi after joining from UBS. He began his career as a proprietary trader at JPMorgan, back when banks still had prop traders. That was a while ago now.

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
