Pay

The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary and bonus survey: If you've been told, let us know

by eFinancialCareers
4 hours ago
2 minute read
The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary and bonus survey: If you've been told, let us know

Have you been told your bonus already? Let us know. 

American bankers have mostly received their 2023 bonuses by now, and a lot of them have filled out or survey already. If you're at European bank and have been told your bonus recently, we'd like to invite you to inform us too.

Last year, we had over 3,500 respondents across dozens of banks, positions, cities, and countries. We’d love to have even more respondents this year. Our salary & bonus report, which will be based on the data submitted by you (and others) will be published later this month and will bring much needed transparency on pay across the industry. Keep an eye out!

(Please only fill out the survey if you’ve actually received your bonus. Thank you!)

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE EFINANCIALCAREERS SALARY & BONUS SURVEY 2024

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)


eFinancialCareers

