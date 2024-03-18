Discover your dream Career
"I work for a big US private equity firm. I am horrified"

by Marco Foster
29 minutes ago
2 minute read
"I work for a big US private equity firm. I am horrified"

I work for a global private equity firm as a strategy and operating partner, and have undertaken major roles in large private equity-backed portfolio companies. I've worked in senior roles for major portfolio companies and have experienced firsthand how a US PE firm functions.  

These are my observations:

1.    Buy the company with leverage (30-70%) depends on the deal

2.    Offload the debt to the portfolio company

3.    Hire a mercenary team of experience CEO, CFO, executives who have done this 3-4 times before to create "value", with a hockey stick EBITDA target.

4.    Lay off hundreds of people overnight, for the remaining cut salary, cut merit pay increases, cut bonus, cut pensions, cut health insurance, move R&D, customer service, IT all to India (or another low cost country), reduce R&D to almost 0%

5.    Use EBITDA generate to pay off debt

6.    Do more M&A (add-on, roll-ups) with more debt up to 5x, debt on company balance sheet

7.    Exit after four to five years The company is handicapped after fat and flesh have been cut to the bone.  

8.    The PE firm gets billions as a payout. The Mercenary CEO and team get $20m-$50m.

9.    Who loses? Employees with no equity in the company. The company, which was once healthy, is now loaded with debt, and cut to the bone, barely able to stand or walk.

10. The money stops flowing in. A handful of people made significant wealth. But a previously healthy company and thousands of hardworking employees and people lose. 

Before I worked in private equity, I read the horror stories of PE-owned nursing homes, public utility companies, schools and I did not believe it, I now see this with my own eyes, and I am shocked. I'm not sure how people can work in this industry. I am finding it very morally challenging and am not sure that I can stay. 

Marco Foster is a pseudonym

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

