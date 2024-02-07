Discover your dream Career
HSBC's Hong Kong tech shakeup includes a non-technical CIO

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Back in August, HSBC's Hong Kong contingent lost one of its top technologists, when John Hsu, chief information officer of Asia Pacific, became group CTO of the HKEX exchange. Since then, the bank's been busy filling the gap, and has done so by moving multiple senior technologists from abroad into the country.

Since Hsu's departure, the interim Asia Pacific CIO has been Kai Yang, formerly Asia Pacific chief data officer and CIO for group data technology. Insiders tell us that Hsu's full time replacement been lined-up in the form of James Elwes; former COO of HSBC Qatar and current COO of HSBC Indonesia. 

Elwes' appointment is unusual, but perhaps indicative of the attitude towards tech in banking right now. Most banks are attempting to save money in their technology functions, and the preferred candidate to lead, at least for HSBC, seems to be someone more business minded.

Elwes' move will leave a vacancy for a COO at HSBC in Indonesia. We understand that will be filled by Jonathan Scott-Lee. In 2020, Scott-Lee was a marquee hire from Standard Chartered's fintech project Mox, but has spent the last seven months out on bereavement leave.

Another technologist moving countries is Paul MacPherson, who's joining the Hong Kong team as part of his promotion to general manager. MacPherson was previously global head of strategy and chief architect for technology, based in London. His new role is global chief information officer for commercial banking

It's not all musical chairs within HSBC, however. Olli Petteri Sydänlammi, CTO of HSBC's fintech app PayMe, is said to be leaving the bank. 

HSBC declined a request to comment.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.).

Photo by Flying Elephant on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
