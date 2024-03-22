High frequency trading firms are hiring video game CEOs and ex-UBS directors

We recently noted that the paths into a hedge fund aren't always identical, and the same is true of paths into high frequency trading (HFT). One recent mover in the space worked their way up from a bank, while another was pursuing a side-gig in the games industry.

Keith Newton joined Susquehanna this week as a software engineer in its Apex trading group. He's spent the last nine years at Bloomberg, but also been CEO of independent games studio I-Novae for thirteen years. It released Infinity: Battlescape, a space-combat game in a procedurally generated star system, to early access back in 2019.

Newton also worked in aerospace for Honeywell, and engine programming for Epic Games. He started his career as a combat engineer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Domenico Mangieri has also joined Jump Trading this year; his journey is a little more traditional. He also started outside finance with AI firm Altair before joining UBS as an associate director. He then worked on algorithmic trading systems at Morgan Stanley, before returning to UBS as a director working in P&L and risk systems.

Mangieri left for investment management over a decade ago. He's since been head of European development at Sun Trading, and spent the last four and a half years at Hudson River Trading.

