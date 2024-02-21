Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

15 of the strangest fintech interview questions from Stripe, Revolut and more

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
3 minute read
15 of the strangest fintech interview questions from Stripe, Revolut and more

If you're looking for the most bizarre and abstract interview questions in financial services, you will be best served applying to an HFT firm. That doesn't mean fintech is free of head-scratchers, however.

Most fintech interview questions appear to be the mundane usuals. You'll be asked to describe what you did in your previous roles, examples of times you "worked as a team" or "failed to deliver a project," and more of the things you've already prepped for (or at least should have 😑).

But every so often you'll get a curveball. The two biggest pitchers of skewed questions appear to be payments giant Stripe and digibank Revolut, but a number of big fintechs do it too. Below we've compiled a list of 15 of the more interesting questions you could be asked.

Stripe interview questions

"Name three products that are bad, yet still successful."

"How would you build a Spotify for children?"

"You have been hired as a CPO of a small bricks-and-mortar Supermarket chain that has no online presence and has seen declining revenue over the last 5-10 years. What would you do?"

"You have been hired by an Airline consortium and been given a budget of $1m to change the perception that Air Travel is not enjoyable - what would you do?"

"Can you write a new slogan for Stripe?"

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

Revolut interview questions

"Why do we need to hire you?"

"What could you give a presentation on for five minutes with no preparation?"

"Rate yourself on a scale of 1-10"

"Two swimmers begin a race. Swimmer A completes each length of the pool in 30 seconds, while swimmer B completes each length in 40 seconds. How far ahead of swimmer B will swimmer A be after five minutes?"

"What would your previous company lose if your role didn't exist."

Fintech interview questions

"How would you improve Wikipedia?" (Monzo)

"If you were on the team that planned the Olympics, what would you take into consideration?" (Visa)

"How would you explain the stock market to a five-year-old?" (Factset)

"How can you cut a cake three times to generate 8 slices?" (Factset)

"How would you go about building an electric bike for a new market?" (PayPal)

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Citigroup's pro-tax trading prodigy: "I was the best f**king trader in the world"

Citigroup's pro-tax trading prodigy: "I was the best f**king trader in the world"

"I worked 80 hour weeks to deliver a platform for a hedge fund. Then they fired me"

"I worked 80 hour weeks to deliver a platform for a hedge fund. Then they fired me"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Morning Coffee: Citi’s last bonus announcement shows Goldman’s largesse. How to make $600m without doing anything

Morning Coffee: Citi’s last bonus announcement shows Goldman’s largesse. How to make $600m without doing anything

HSBC's enormous bonuses follow 500 job cuts in the investment bank

HSBC's enormous bonuses follow 500 job cuts in the investment bank

Top Articles
15 of the strangest fintech interview questions from Stripe, Revolut and more

15 of the strangest fintech interview questions from Stripe, Revolut and more

Citigroup's pro-tax trading prodigy: "I was the best f**king trader in the world"

Citigroup's pro-tax trading prodigy: "I was the best f**king trader in the world"

Why working for Revolut founder Nik Storonsky is a pleasure

Why working for Revolut founder Nik Storonsky is a pleasure

HSBC's enormous bonuses follow 500 job cuts in the investment bank

HSBC's enormous bonuses follow 500 job cuts in the investment bank

The European banks with the healthiest employees

The European banks with the healthiest employees

Recommended Jobs
BBVA
Hong Kong Compliance Officer
BBVA
Hong Kong
Radar Fx Fund
Hedge Fund Seeks Forex Traders
Radar Fx Fund
Dover, United States

Related articles

Why working for Revolut founder Nik Storonsky is a pleasure
Fintech

Why working for Revolut founder Nik Storonsky is a pleasure

21 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe employees being tempted away by flashy AI jobs at OpenAI and Anthropic
Fintech

Stripe employees being tempted away by flashy AI jobs at OpenAI and Anthropic

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Fintechs happier to hire B players on small salaries in 2024
Fintech

Fintechs happier to hire B players on small salaries in 2024

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Coinbase employees earned $424k on average in 2023
Fintech

Coinbase employees earned $424k on average in 2023

16 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.