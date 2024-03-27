Discover your dream Career
Ex-Morgan Stanley VP pursuing female pleasure is blasé on banking

by Alex McMurray
15 minutes ago
2 minute read
Ex-Morgan Stanley VP pursuing female pleasure is blasé on banking
Joy Mpofu (Right) with interviewer Tamta Gamezardashvili

Most people who leave their banking careers to found a startup tend to laud the merits of their former industry. One founder who didn't have the hots for banking is Joy Mpofu, who left Morgan Stanley to found Flutter, a technology company focused on the furtherance of female sexual pleasure, last June. In a recent interview on Youtube, she spoke about this, and some of the challenges Flutter has faced in its inaugural year.

Mpofu said she "always wanted to do something that impacts peoples lives." After making VP aged 30, she said she asked herself, "If I can make VP in something - it’s so terrible to say - that I don’t give a s*** about, imagine if I actually followed my passion." She didn't leave with concrete plans to go into sex technology, but knew her venture would have a female focus.

Flutter's flagship product is an AI powered app, which asks users to record and rate their sexual experiences, and uses machine learning to figure out the optimal situations for producing orgasms are based on external factors.

She doesn't mind being in an unusual industry. She calls herself "someone who goes against the grain and stands up for what I believe," and advises that you "don't limit yourself by other people's limited beliefs."

There are also some macroeconomic benefits to working in sex-tech. "Sex is recession proof," Mpofu says. "People are always going to have sex, always going to want to have sex."

The issue, however, is getting funding. Mpofu says that while "we know it's a massive issue," (predominantly) male investors tend not to see the appeal. She says they will ask questions like "what does this mean?... Is this really a bad thing?" They've also suggested that Flutter pivot its focus to general wellness, which Mpofu has no plans to do.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

