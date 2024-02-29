Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Eisler Capital's latest hiring hiring spree coincides with ongoing quiet exits

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
3 minute read
Eisler Capital's latest hiring hiring spree coincides with ongoing quiet exits

Eisler Capital, the "intellectually honest hedge fund" based in London, is hiring once again. Having increased investment teams by 50% from 40 to 60 and opened new offices in Jersey, West Palm Beach, and Malta lasty year, the Financial Times today says that Eisler now wants to hire up to 25 new portfolio managers (an increase of circa 25%) to manage between $1bn and $1.5bn of new capital. It's also opening another new office in Dubai. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Eisler's new hiring spree is already a little old. So far this month, it's recruited Jeff Russel, formerly of Balyasny for its New York office and Leo Niemeläinen (macro) from Finnish Ilmarinen for London. In January, it hired quant portfolio manager Zhichao Cai from Squarepoint. It's also added new strats like Qi Qin from Goldman Sachs and Petr Shestov, a low latency developer. 

Eisler was up 9.8% for 2023. It pays pretty well: the average UK employee earned $1.2m in 2022, the most recent year for which figures are available. Someone, possibly the founder Edward Eisler who's based in Italy, where taxes are modest, earned $4m. If you work for Eisler and you introduce a new portfolio manager, you can top up your pay with an extra $200k.

And yet, as we've noted on various occasions Eisler's hiring is accompanied by exits and apparent firings. To some extent this is no different than the revolving doors at most multistrategy hedge funds, but Eisler people tend to be particularly vocal about their bugbears, which include technology and deputy CIO Sam Wisnia. 

One Eisler portfolio manager says Wisnia, who seemingly inspires either fierce loyalty or fierce resistance, doesn't suffer fools gladly and practices direct communication. Wisnia and Ed Eisler operate a good cop bad cop routine, he adds. 

As new people come through the door at Eisler, for whatever reason, existing people continue to dribble out. This year's exits have included Oliver Bristowe, a former Morgan Stanley rates trader who's gone to LMR in London, David Trudeau, the former head of operations who's gone to Faros Point Capital Management in London, and a quant strategist who's gone to Brevan Howard. Eisler Capital declined to comment. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 
author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Ex-Goldman analyst who retired aged 34 beset by financial anxiety. The other, unusual, option for JPMorgan CEO

Morning Coffee: Ex-Goldman analyst who retired aged 34 beset by financial anxiety. The other, unusual, option for JPMorgan CEO

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund manager's lewd comment may have lasting positive effects. The most important German employee at Goldman Sachs

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund manager's lewd comment may have lasting positive effects. The most important German employee at Goldman Sachs

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Tributes pour in for Deutsche Bank MD who died

Tributes pour in for Deutsche Bank MD who died

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Top Articles
NVIDIA agrees with UBS: coding skills are becoming an anachronism

NVIDIA agrees with UBS: coding skills are becoming an anachronism

Eisler Capital's latest hiring hiring spree coincides with ongoing quiet exits

Eisler Capital's latest hiring hiring spree coincides with ongoing quiet exits

This is your career path as a banking technologist

This is your career path as a banking technologist

Goldman Sachs engineering pay in 2024: What you'll earn from analyst to VP

Goldman Sachs engineering pay in 2024: What you'll earn from analyst to VP

Morning Coffee: Citi’s tiny New York layoffs raise more questions than they answer. Sam Bankman-Fried is too special to do hard time

Morning Coffee: Citi’s tiny New York layoffs raise more questions than they answer. Sam Bankman-Fried is too special to do hard time

Latest Jobs
Westbury Partners
C++ Software Engineer – High-Performance, Low-Latency Trading Systems - Sydney
Westbury Partners
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Motor Claims Officer
QBE Insurance
Parramatta, Australia
QBE Insurance
Claims Officer - Commercial/Heavy Motor
QBE Insurance
Parramatta, Australia
QBE Insurance
Capital Modelling Analyst
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Team Lead, SME
QBE Insurance
Adelaide, Australia
QBE Insurance
Business Analysis Chapter Owner
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Citi’s tiny New York layoffs raise more questions than they answer. Sam Bankman-Fried is too special to do hard time
Financial

Morning Coffee: Citi’s tiny New York layoffs raise more questions than they answer. Sam Bankman-Fried is too special to do hard time

29 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morgan Stanley, Citi, Credit Suisse MDs flock to small Japanese bank
Financial

Morgan Stanley, Citi, Credit Suisse MDs flock to small Japanese bank

28 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"Vis Raghavan fell out with plenty of people at JPMorgan, but he was worth it"
Financial

"Vis Raghavan fell out with plenty of people at JPMorgan, but he was worth it"

28 Feb 2024
comment icon
2
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs internship applications are opening Friday, but only here 🚨
Financial

Goldman Sachs internship applications are opening Friday, but only here 🚨

28 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.