Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

JPMorgan's scariest man leaving for real after long sabbatical

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan's scariest man leaving for real after long sabbatical

After 10 months of quiet, some less tech-savvy traders at JPMorgan may have just breathed a sigh of relief in unison. David Hudson, the bank's co-head of CIB digital and platform services, has decided to leave the company following a sabbatical.

Hudson joined the bank back in 2017 and was given seemingly limitless funding to pursue innovative technological products. He had some issues with preserving the status quo and was developing "moonshot" products to change the way sales and trading was done at the bank. Some employees were reportedly filled with dread at the prospect.

Today, however, the danger has passed. Hudson announced he was leaving the bank for good, saying that he "would like to spend more time with my young family, and pursue a few hobbies and interests that have been on the back burner for a while." Hudson left on a temporary basis last May to spend time with his family, and the temptation to make the change permanent seems to have been too great to ignore

Hudson did not indicate whether this is a soft retirement, or whether he'd return to full-time employment at a later date. In the meantime, he serves as chair of the post trade committee for the FMSB and as a non-executive director for Brazilian fintech C6 Bank.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Reflections of a banking MD: "20 years of 70-90 hour weeks; six million air miles"

Reflections of a banking MD: "20 years of 70-90 hour weeks; six million air miles"

Goldman Sachs' potential next CEO has 5 children & a wife who's best friends with Gwyneth

Goldman Sachs' potential next CEO has 5 children & a wife who's best friends with Gwyneth

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' president threatened to leave, was told he might be CEO if he stayed. What Citi said to its bankers about drinking with clients

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' president threatened to leave, was told he might be CEO if he stayed. What Citi said to its bankers about drinking with clients

Top Articles
How to get a hedge fund quant job, from the world's wittiest quant

How to get a hedge fund quant job, from the world's wittiest quant

JPMorgan's scariest man leaving for real after long sabbatical

JPMorgan's scariest man leaving for real after long sabbatical

Fintech engineers beg for Leetcode over time-consuming alternative

Fintech engineers beg for Leetcode over time-consuming alternative

Goldman Sachs' exiting top female trader has this to say about interacting with colleagues

Goldman Sachs' exiting top female trader has this to say about interacting with colleagues

Goldman Sachs analyst who left to found GenAI firm is now working longer hours

Goldman Sachs analyst who left to found GenAI firm is now working longer hours

Recommended Jobs
Mason Blake
Global Equity Analyst
Mason Blake
London, United Kingdom
Senior Front Office Risk Manager, Hedge Fund, LDN
London, United Kingdom
Michael Page
DCM Executive
Michael Page
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Researcher - Equity Arbitrage- Tech-Driven Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Excelsior Search
Sales Manager - Investment Technology Fintech
Excelsior Search
London, United Kingdom
Macquarie Group
EMEA Sourcing Lead - Director
Macquarie Group
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

The Paris quantum drug firm hiring bankers and traders
Tech

The Paris quantum drug firm hiring bankers and traders

26 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Two Sigma is still the fun hedge fund, despite its founders' squabbles
Tech

Two Sigma is still the fun hedge fund, despite its founders' squabbles

23 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Programming language Rust is alienating "stupid corporate normies"
Tech

Programming language Rust is alienating "stupid corporate normies"

22 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs technology MD resigns for mysterious robotics venture
Tech

Goldman Sachs technology MD resigns for mysterious robotics venture

20 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.