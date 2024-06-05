Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"No one wants to work in compliance once they realize what it's like. But we are stuck"

by Bertrude Soslan
6 hours ago
2 minute read
"No one wants to work in compliance once they realize what it's like. But we are stuck"

I work in compliance, and I have been keenly following the debate about compliance jobs here and here in recent weeks. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

I think they understate how bad compliance jobs have become. The reality is that very few people want to become compliance officers and when they realize that the job is high stress and long hours for comparatively little pay, even fewer people want to keep doing it. But we in compliance are stuck. Our skills do not allow us to transition into other jobs - except at the regulator, where things can be even worse. 

The trouble is that most banks see compliance as a cost center, much like other back office functions. They say they care about culture, but few invest in compliance because they see it as an expense. Most firms hire compliance officers, but don't give them the tools to do the job properly. Compliance infrastructure is poor, so compliance time is wasted on manual tasks. 

At the same time, compliance pay is poor and opportunities for promotion are limited. Firms have a tendency to appoint lawyers as heads of department, which can limit promotion opportunities for anyone without a legal background.

It means that compliance can be a career dead end. To avoid this, either avoid compliance jobs from the outset, or work somewhere that invests heavily in compliance and has sufficient technology to manage compliance tasks efficiently.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORBertrude Soslan Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
"Multistrategy hedge funds are full of kids who know nothing about portfolio management"

"Multistrategy hedge funds are full of kids who know nothing about portfolio management"

JPMorgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes: The other reason to work hard when you're young

JPMorgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes: The other reason to work hard when you're young

Morning Coffee: Bank MDs said to squabble as they pursue $1.7m bonuses. Citi’s new tough guy has arrived

Morning Coffee: Bank MDs said to squabble as they pursue $1.7m bonuses. Citi’s new tough guy has arrived

Deutsche Bank's investment bank head and the "no energy vampires"

Deutsche Bank's investment bank head and the "no energy vampires"

Morning Coffee: 37 year-old former CFA Charterholder makes $6.8m being "savage". Goldman Sachs has been cutting in Europe

Morning Coffee: 37 year-old former CFA Charterholder makes $6.8m being "savage". Goldman Sachs has been cutting in Europe

Top Articles
"No one wants to work in compliance once they realize what it's like. But we are stuck"

"No one wants to work in compliance once they realize what it's like. But we are stuck"

Barclays' global head of FIG banking says fintechs need 88% fewer coders thanks to AI

Barclays' global head of FIG banking says fintechs need 88% fewer coders thanks to AI

Deutsche Bank's investment bank head and the "no energy vampires"

Deutsche Bank's investment bank head and the "no energy vampires"

Another hedge fund opened a Warsaw office for its technology and data hires

Another hedge fund opened a Warsaw office for its technology and data hires

London bank said to eject various people hired in 2022

London bank said to eject various people hired in 2022

Recommended Jobs
Augusta & Co
Renewable Energy Investment Banking M&A | Intern, Analyst
Augusta & Co
London, United Kingdom
Alan Mitchell Financial Recruitment
Fund Placement VP
Alan Mitchell Financial Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Houlihan Lokey
Vice President - Corporate Finance (Technology, Digital Infrastructure)
Houlihan Lokey
London, United Kingdom
Portfolio and Reporting Analyst - Perm - Entry Level
London, United Kingdom
Investment Manager / Associate - Private Equity
C C Consortium Management Limited
London, United Kingdom
Warner Scott Recruitment
M&A Associate Director- execution & origination
Warner Scott Recruitment
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Deutsche Bank's investment bank head and the "no energy vampires"
Financial

Deutsche Bank's investment bank head and the "no energy vampires"

5 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
London bank said to eject various people hired in 2022
Financial

London bank said to eject various people hired in 2022

5 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Bank MDs said to squabble as they pursue $1.7m bonuses. Citi’s new tough guy has arrived
Financial

Morning Coffee: Bank MDs said to squabble as they pursue $1.7m bonuses. Citi’s new tough guy has arrived

5 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
"Multistrategy hedge funds are full of kids who know nothing about portfolio management"
Financial

"Multistrategy hedge funds are full of kids who know nothing about portfolio management"

4 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
3

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.