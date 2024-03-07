BlackRock quant director leaves to become engineering MD at a hedge fund

Publicly traded hedge fund Man Group is making some changes to its portfolio engineering team. While it has previously been run by Eva Sanchez Martin, who joined as a graduate quant analyst in 2016, it's got a new leader in form of an ex Blackrock director.

Pedro Videira e Castro joins Man Group as an MD, and head of portfolio engineering in London. Like Sanchez, who appears to be staying at the firm, he's been a one company man up to now; he joined Blackrock in 2011 and has since risen to director of risk and quant analytics.

Interestingly, Castro doesn't have an overly technical background. He was a finance and economics student (Sanchez has a Math degree from Oxford) and among his duties at Blackrock he notes that he has deep expertise in "client engagement" and "talent development." A job listing from five months ago that seems to be for this role does request "extensive" programming experience in Python or R, so he's presumably buffed his technical skills in the past decade.

Blackrock, meanwhile, has been hiring businesspeople for its own technology platform, Aladdin. In January, it hired Katie Sessions as an MD and Americas head of Aladdin wealth tech business development. She spent the last seven years at fintech InvestCloud, but has a background in equity sales at Jefferies and HSBC.

