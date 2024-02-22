Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Barclays' macro traders are not feeling the love

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
3 minute read
Barclays' macro traders are not feeling the love

Following this year's Barclays' bonus round and announcement of senior management changes, sources at the British bank say there's some disquiet in the historically powerful macro trading team.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Bonuses announced this week were allegedly bad, and there are fears that credit traders are the new favorites.

"The mood is dismal," says one senior macro trader in New York. "A lot of people got zeroed, even though we didn't have a bad year on my desk." Barclays declined to comment, but one macro headhunter agreed: "Bonuses there seemed sh*tty," he says.

Bonuses aren't the only issue, though. In its senior management changes this week, Barclays appointed Adeel Khan as its sole head of global markets. Khan, who has worked for Barclays since 2008, cut his teeth as a credit trader and rose up through the credit side of Barclays' business. As the British bank talks up the potential for growth in securitized products and Barclays seeks to cut costs, there are fears that Khan will favour his former friends. "It seems that emerging markets rates and FX could lose people," says one insider, adding that poor bonuses seem an attempt to persuade traders to leave of their own accords.

Markets revenues at Barclays fell 26% year-on-year in the final quarter of 2023. The bank said this was partly because it was a bad quarter across in the industry in macro and a good quarter in securitization, but that securitization is not where the bank is strong. The bank plans to cut £188m in compensation costs for the investment bank before 2026. 

In this week's strategy presentation, Barclays said it plans to cut risk weighted assets allocated to the investment bank as it seeks to increase the return on tangible equity from 7% to 12%. Macro traders at the bank said this will also be to their disadvantage and that they're being asked to only work with clients that are fully collateralized. At the same time, some costs that were previously registered centrally have allegedly been pushed to desks. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
The bank where the big traders earn small bonuses

The bank where the big traders earn small bonuses

Programming language Rust is alienating "stupid corporate normies"

Programming language Rust is alienating "stupid corporate normies"

Barclays' macro traders are not feeling the love

Barclays' macro traders are not feeling the love

Fintech paying engineers $424k per head running on "skeleton crews"

Fintech paying engineers $424k per head running on "skeleton crews"

The punchy London hedge fund hiring new partners

The punchy London hedge fund hiring new partners

Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Technical Services Officer - Construction and Engineering
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
Westbury Partners
Sr Linux Engineer – High Availability, Automation, Trading Systems Infrastructure
Westbury Partners
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Marketing Consultant
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Senior Underwriter, SME
QBE Insurance
Parramatta, Australia
QBE Insurance
Data Services Specialist
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Senior Data Solution Designer (Data Modeler)
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia

Related articles

Barclays' £2bn cost-cutting program will hit people in the investment bank hardest
Financial

Barclays' £2bn cost-cutting program will hit people in the investment bank hardest

20 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Paul Compton cannot hurt Barclays' investment bank now
Financial

Paul Compton cannot hurt Barclays' investment bank now

20 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
2
The punchy London hedge fund hiring new partners
Financial

The punchy London hedge fund hiring new partners

22 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' co-heads nipped in the ego. Hong Kong bankers would struggle to live in Singapore
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' co-heads nipped in the ego. Hong Kong bankers would struggle to live in Singapore

22 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.