Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citi's new global head of STIRT trading is calling for a wealth tax

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
3 minute read
Citi's new global head of STIRT trading is calling for a wealth tax

If you want to become rich, Citigroup's short term interest rate trading (STIRT) desk is a good place to start. It was here that Gary Stevenson, the Citi trader who retired aged 27 in 2014, worked. It was here that Stevenson made $2m+ in bonuses and here that Stevenson now says he had a revelation that he was surrounded by multimillionaires who'd hoarded the wealth and left the rest of society in a state of impoverishment.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

 

It's a viewpoint that Citi's new head of STIRT trading might not disagree with. Stevenson is a member of "Millionaires for Humanity," so is Akshay Singal, who was promoted to run Citi's STIRT desk earlier this month.

Citi didn't respond to a request to comment on Singal's new role or on his calls for higher taxation. On the Millionaires for Humanity website, Singal, who's worked for Citi since 2008, says he's seen, "disproportionate wealth inequality, not only in the West but across the world," and that a wealth tax is the best way to prevent the inequality from growing. "There is more and more support for it, especially from wealth-owners who can clearly see the negative impact of inequality on society as a whole," he adds. 

Those wealth owners almost certainly include some of the people Singal manages on the STIRT desk. Citi sources say that one of the desk's biggest earners in the post-Stevenson era is Charan Dhinsa, a STIRT trader who's worked at Citi since 2008 and who, like Stevenson, graduated with a first class degree from the London School of Economics. Also like Stevenson, Dhinsa has been trading the euro book. By apparent virtue of his profitability, Dhinsa was promoted to managing director (MD) in 2020. Singal, who was previously the EMEA head of STIRT managed Dhinsa for two years while only being a director himself. 

 

 

Citi's former global head of STIRT trading, Marcus Satha, left in January to focus on a children's book charity he founded. 

 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • En
    EnglishOvals
    2 hours ago

    The article never clarifies precisely how a "wealth tax" would be implemented, but if it's in the same vein as all the other proposals I've seen heretofore, it will assuredly involve taxing unrealized gains kwhich only a mathematical idiot would propose). Here's to diversity hires and their "obvious" over-qualification!

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Stephanie Cohen and the art of leaving Goldman Sachs. Rates traders' losses in late 2023

Morning Coffee: Stephanie Cohen and the art of leaving Goldman Sachs. Rates traders' losses in late 2023

Goldman Sachs MD that left for hedge fund Bridgewater Associates comes home

Goldman Sachs MD that left for hedge fund Bridgewater Associates comes home

Citi employees suggest the most recent round of job cuts was poorly timed

Citi employees suggest the most recent round of job cuts was poorly timed

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' co-heads nipped in the ego. Hong Kong bankers would struggle to live in Singapore

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' co-heads nipped in the ego. Hong Kong bankers would struggle to live in Singapore

Citigroup's 20,000 job cuts are not what you think

Citigroup's 20,000 job cuts are not what you think

Top Articles
Hedge fund Point72's "elite" team is paying Python quant interns $25k monthly

Hedge fund Point72's "elite" team is paying Python quant interns $25k monthly

The other hedge fund with 40,000 students applying for 100 internships

The other hedge fund with 40,000 students applying for 100 internships

Citadel tech hires worked on self-driving cars and at Goldman Sachs

Citadel tech hires worked on self-driving cars and at Goldman Sachs

Deutsche Bank's rates traders are joining their nice friend at Nomura

Deutsche Bank's rates traders are joining their nice friend at Nomura

Banking bonuses in New York: This is why you feel underpaid

Banking bonuses in New York: This is why you feel underpaid

Latest Jobs
Bloomberg
Specialist Sales - Market Specialist, Commodities - Sydney
Bloomberg
Sydney, Australia
BNY Mellon
Senior Programming Analyst (Milestone Group)
BNY Mellon
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Lawyer
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Insurance Specialist
QBE Insurance
Parramatta, Australia
QBE Insurance
Underwriter
QBE Insurance
Melbourne, Australia
QBE Insurance
Case Manager - High Complexity
QBE Insurance
Parramatta, Australia

Related articles

The other hedge fund with 40,000 students applying for 100 internships
Financial

The other hedge fund with 40,000 students applying for 100 internships

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's rates traders are joining their nice friend at Nomura
Financial

Deutsche Bank's rates traders are joining their nice friend at Nomura

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Stephanie Cohen and the art of leaving Goldman Sachs. Rates traders' losses in late 2023
Financial

Morning Coffee: Stephanie Cohen and the art of leaving Goldman Sachs. Rates traders' losses in late 2023

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Edward Ruff, Citi's allegedly shouty MD, was sometimes kind to juniors too
Financial

Edward Ruff, Citi's allegedly shouty MD, was sometimes kind to juniors too

18 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.