Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

You can apply to be CTO of a $25bn fintech right now

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
You can apply to be CTO of a $25bn fintech right now

There's plenty of great jobs out there in fintech but few with the power of a CTO at a fintech unicorn. Residents of San Francisco should therefore be on alert, $25bn digibanking giant Chime is taking applications for its next chief technology officer.

The fintech lost its former CTO James Barrese back in September to fintech conglomerate Intuit. Since then, co-founder and former CTO Ryan King returned to his original position. On Chime's website however, the role has an open listing, which pays a salary of up to $450k

IPOs are few and far between in fintech, but Chime has historically been one of the biggest names on the list of IPO imminents. This makes it all the more interesting that the listing specifically asks for candidates to have CTO experience at "a publicly traded consumer technology or fintech company" The deadline for applications is January 26th, meaning Chime wants its new top technologist sooner rather than later. 

Chime initially planned to IPO back in early 2022. It delayed it to what was meant to be the end of the year and yet, two and a half years later here we are. The public markets have been growing increasingly kind to fintechs in 2023 however; Coinbase stock is nearly quadruple what it was in January 2023 and eCommerce giant Instacart had a successful IPO, currently sitting at a market cap of $7.5bn. Chime's last valuation however came in 2021, and a number of successful fintechs have slashed their valuations massively since then, so it remains to be seen how Chime's $25bn valuation will hold up.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in fintech.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
QBE Insurance
Motor Claims Officer
QBE Insurance
Parramatta, Australia
QBE Insurance
Senior Underwriter, Commercial Liability
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Motor Claims Officer
QBE Insurance
Parramatta, Australia
QBE Insurance
Senior Underwriter, Motor
QBE Insurance
Melbourne, Australia
QBE Insurance
Manager, Office of Executive Accountability
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
QBE Insurance
Legal Counsel - Statutory Classes
QBE Insurance
Sydney, Australia
Top Articles
You can apply to be CTO of a $25bn fintech right now

You can apply to be CTO of a $25bn fintech right now

Disgruntlement in Citi's FX team after cuts, losses

Disgruntlement in Citi's FX team after cuts, losses

Jain, Balyasny add new staff to kick off New Year

Jain, Balyasny add new staff to kick off New Year

Multiple banks cutting jobs after 'lowest bonuses for a decade'

Multiple banks cutting jobs after 'lowest bonuses for a decade'

The (recent) graduates making $400k

The (recent) graduates making $400k

Related articles

Revolut is buffing its finance team with ex-Citi MDs and AmEx VPs
Fintech

Revolut is buffing its finance team with ex-Citi MDs and AmEx VPs

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A managing director Citi poached from Goldman Sachs just left for a fintech
Fintech

A managing director Citi poached from Goldman Sachs just left for a fintech

16 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan hiring an AI scout to spy on startups in London
Fintech

JPMorgan hiring an AI scout to spy on startups in London

16 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Singapore HFT quant's departure suggests crypto trading's back in style
Fintech

Singapore HFT quant's departure suggests crypto trading's back in style

12 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.