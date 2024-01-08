Citi MD finds safe haven at Brevan Howard alumnus-founded fintech

Now is an uncertain time to work at Citi. It's cutting staff and revamping its entire organizational structure, leaving employees uncertain, both about bonuses and the security of their jobs. One MD at the bank has found a new gig, opting to leave banking entirely for a fintech.

Stuart Jarvis joins Sharegain in London as its head of strategic partnerships. Most recently, Sharegain said he ran Citi's agency lending and collateral business for EMEA. He joins after 16 years working at Citi.

The fintech provides an automation focused securities lending platform, which Jarvis had been working with for the last four years. Its founder, Boaz Yaari says he began as a trader for banks in Israel and spent some time at hedge fund Brevan Howard before founding the "AirBnB of securities lending."

This is Jarvis' first departure from a senior banking role in decades. He was an executive director at Goldman Sachs back in 1993, then left to become a director at Barclays in 2006. He joined Citi as a director a year later, then made MD in 2015.

