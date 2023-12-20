Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Young quants and engineers have high hopes for bonuses, directors do not

by Alex McMurray
8 hours ago
Young quants and engineers have high hopes for bonuses, directors do not

Bonus expectations for quants and technologists in financial services are, by and large, not bad. Quants anticipate their bonuses will go up 12% on average, and tech staff expect theirs to rise 10%. However, breaking this down by seniority reveals a large disparity, particularly between junior staff and their seniors. 

In both sectors, analysts and associates are expecting far bigger bonuses. Quant juniors expect their bonuses to rise an average of 36% while technologists expect a comparatively modest rise, 26%. One developer in New York was told to "work honest, work hard and the bonus will come to you." Quants, however, said there was little-to-no communication about their bonuses.

There's a stark contrast in the bonus expectations at VP level. Quants expect a 10% rise, engineers expect a 3% fall. An engineer for a major US bank in London says his employer gave him a "bleak outlook", while one in Singapore said she was given "vague lofty statements."

Fates reverse for directors and managing directors; quants expect their bonuses to fall by 4%, while technologists expect theirs to rise 4%. This disparity is driven by a number of quant directors in banking that are expecting their bonuses to disappear almost entirely. There are more quant directors expecting a bonus increase than a decrease, but their hopes are kept modest.

