The Top 10 Ideal Employers for Culture & Integrity

Late last year, we published our Ideal Employer report, based on 7,500 responses to our wide-ranging survey that ran through Q3.

Whilst JPMorgan topped our overall ranking and performed strongly around the world, we didn't just ask yes or no questions. We also asked qualitative statements of our respondents, and they rated their selected ideal employers on a number of metrics such as compensation, hybrid work, and work-life balance.

When it comes to our qualitative statements on culture, a different set of Ideal Employers are in the top ten. Winners in this category are defined as employers that ranked highly for the following qualitative statements:



• This company is a place of integrity.

• This company cares about its employees.

• This company employs people who are kind.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC’s) position as the Ideal Employer for culture reflects its above average scores for these statements.

RBC describes its culture as collaborative and anchored in integrity, trust, “mutual respect and personal accountability.” Wells Fargo ranked second for culture in our survey, and scored particularly highly for employing people who are kind. The bank has made an effort to improve its culture since the cross-selling scandal of the 2010s and its second place position suggests those efforts have been a success.

Fidelity, one of the world’s largest asset managers, came third in ranking of Ideal Employers for wellbeing. Fidelity scored particularly highly as a good place for minorities and as an employer that’s conducive to good health. The company puts two values above all others – integrity and trust.

