The best paid 20-somethings in fintech are at Plaid, but may want Stripe moves

We recently looked at Levels.fyi's data for 2023, showing that B2B infrastructure firm Plaid gave software engineers the highest compensation packages in fintech overall. However, Levels recently released its own end of year report, broken down by seniority, which shows that at the very top, Stripe still reigns supreme.

Plaid features in the top seven for entry-level engineers, software engineers and senior engineers, finishing 7th, 5th and 7th respectively; Stripe is nowhere to be seen. A software engineer that sticks with Plaid for 5-10 years after graduating can expect compensation around $465k.

At staff engineer level, ten years of experience or more, both Stripe and Plaid feature in the top 7. Here, Stripe wins; the payments company's engineers earn $700k on average, while Plaid's earn a narrowly smaller $690k.

At principal engineer level, with 15+ years of experience, Stripe pulls ahead. Stripe's principals are second highest paid in the world at $941k, coming in behind only Facebook.

If you're a product manager, take heed of Coinbase. The crypto giant pays its senior product people a staggering $830k on average. The second-highest overall is Airbnb with $696k, while Stripe is the next highest-paying fintech and pays 'just' $491k.

Product design is also a hot market in fintech right now, and Stripe cleans up here. It's the highest payer for product designers in the world, offering $367k on average. Coinbase appears here too in second overall, offering $350k.

Planning careers to the letter is easier said than done, but if you're looking to maximize your profit from fintech, the career plan is simple: spend your first 10 years at Plaid, then shift to Stripe for the rest of your career. However, much of this pay is likely to come in the form of stock payments, and Coinbase is the only publicly traded company of the three mentioned. Make of that what you will.

Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash