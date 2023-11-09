Discover your dream Career
Ex-JPMorgan AI MD joins commodities trading rush

by Alex McMurray
9 November 2023
2 minute read
Ex-JPMorgan AI MD joins commodities trading rush

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are all the rage in investment banks right now, but a former JPMorgan MD has spent the last year and a half exploring other options. After leaving finance for the online entertainment sector, he's returned to another industry he worked in for a for two decades, the energy sector.

Andy Alexander joins the data science team at Vitol, the Amsterdam energy firm that's busy hiring traders from Goldman Sachs and elsewhere. Alexander was most recently global director of data science at Entain, a UK gaming conglomerate that owns the likes of Ladbrokes and Foxy Bingo. He spent five years at JPMorgan where he was a London-based MD in applied machine learning until July 2022. 

Alexander has worked in the energy sector before.  Before JPMorgan he spent 10 years at BP, where he was head of analytics and data science technology. 

He's not the only ex-JPMorgan MD that's joined Vitol recently. Last month, Vitol hired Mansoor Sheikh.  Sheikh left JPM in 2012 to pursue a master's and PhD in mathematics. It's not entirely clear what he's doing there. 

Photo by Alejandro Garay on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
