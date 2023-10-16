Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
London fintech hires 27-year-old hacker to run tech team

by Alex McMurray
16 October 2023
London-based digibank Starling Bank continues to operate under an interim CEO in John Mountain after founder Anne Boden stepped down earlier this year. This hasn't stopped the fintech hiring new team heads, however. Its newest recruit will be running a team that hacks Starling for its own benefit.

Dhurv Bisani joins Starling in London as its head of adversarial attack simulations. He's relatively green, having only graduated six years ago, but has climbed the ranks quickly. After graduating, he joined big four consultancy PwC as an 'ethical hacker', gaining a promotion to senior hacker in just under two years. 

16 months later, he left for cybersecurity consultancy Commissum, taking another promotion by becoming its head of Red Team (the team that hacks, rather than the blue team which defends), where he has stayed the past three years.

Bisani operates under head of cybersecurity Mark Rampton, who joined in 2019 and assumed the role in 2020. Rampton also came from a big four firm in Deloitte. 

With Anne Boden gone, the FT claims Starling Bank has shifted its focus to the tech side rather than the finance, placing great value on its tech stack. With so much else up in the air, bringing in someone to keep its tech safe is probably the safest move it could make.

