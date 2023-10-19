Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
4
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

London’s investment banking salaries and bonuses

by Zeno Toulon
19 October 2023
2 minute read
London’s investment banking salaries and bonuses

‘Tis the season.

Well, ‘twas the season. Analyst bonus season to be exact. And with that, the last of 2023’s banking bonuses have been paid. So how did everyone’s pay stack up?

They stacked up pretty well all in all, in London at least. Pearse Partners, the financial services recruitment consultant, has aggregated and shared salary and bonus levels of 21 different London banks across nine levels of seniority.

The general trend is as expected: boutique banks paid the best. Evercore had the best paid analysts, PWP the best paid associates, and PJT the best paid VPs. Goldman Sachs, predictably, also did very well, with the third-best paid analysts and second-best paid VPs.

Putting aside the mess formerly known as Credit Suisse, it was Barclays (who paid an average of £169k, or $205k across the three ranks) that did the worst, followed by BNP Paribas (£179k, or $217k) and Greenhill (£189k, or $229k), an American boutique.

Driving the divide between the top of the list and the bottom were bonuses percentages. Whilst Barclays paid 45% of salary in bonuses to its associates and VPs, top-ranking PJT (£245k, or $297k per year on average) paid 90% and 100% to its own, respectively.

Moral of the story? If you’re a student, try to get into a boutique. Failing that, if you’re already banker, get yourself into a boutique as soon as you can. Failing that, try and get to Morgan Stanley or Goldman Sachs; they’re the highest-ranking big banks on the list, paying an average of £213k ($259k) and £216k ($262k) each.

This article has been amended to include salary submissions from sources unrelated to Pearse Partners for PJT Partners.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
4 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Sh
    Shara
    27 October 2023

    Not accurate, I don't know where the figures come from and no wonder when one mentions working for GS or others, they see a $ sign. In GS, unless one is in revenue generating may be, no Associate year 1 or 2 gets £105k in London( even if you are a good performer) . You need to specify which divisions. In Citi, is the same...

  • Ex
    Ex UBS
    26 October 2023

    Not accurate for ubs for AN2 and AN3 (for the rest I cannot say). Also there is no AN3 position anymore following CS integration so I doubt the figures are accurately updated

  • Da
    Dadof invbanker
    25 October 2023

    Accurate for analyst

  • UK
    UKnormalppl
    21 October 2023

    How accurate is it ? Why efinancialcareer always focuses on IBD only instead of S&T

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Edgworth Partners
European Private Equity Fund - Tech and Healthcare - Investment Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Leverton Search
Junior Global Equity Analyst
Leverton Search
London Borough of Bromley, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Related articles

The banks that pay analysts the worst in London
Pay

The banks that pay analysts the worst in London

26 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How much are private equity funds paying in 2023?
Pay

How much are private equity funds paying in 2023?

25 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs bonuses will not be affected by big writedowns
Pay

Goldman Sachs bonuses will not be affected by big writedowns

17 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years
Pay

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.