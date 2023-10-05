Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

by Sarah Butcher
5 October 2023
3 minute read
Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

As we observed in today's Morning Coffee article, it's too early to call an end to bank's job cuts given that three banks - Citi and RBC and Barclays are busy removing people this week.

Sources at those banks say the cuts are broadly spread in terms of investment banking teams, although there are some points of commonality. 

Healthcare teams are being impacted at both RBC and Barclays, for example. Managing directors are going at both banks, but so are juniors and vice presidents. At Barclays, unconfirmed reports suggest that European MDs are out from teams including industrials and the financial institutions group (FIG). Sources at the British bank say there were also more junior exits from the sustainable impact team. Barclays declined to comment.

At RBC, cuts have mostly befallen the European real estate team, whose head, Charlie Foster, is understood to be at risk, along with two VPs. Analysts are also said to have gone from the power and utilities group and from the leveraged finance team. RBC declined to comment.

At the Citi, the cuts remain a mystery. All will become clear in the coming weeks. 

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

Global M&A revenues were down 32% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023 according to Dealogic. 

As the chart below shows, the top sectors for global M&A so far in 2023 are still technology and healthcare, but technology M&A activity has nearly halved compared to last year. Oil and gas M&A is down over 30%. Real estate M&A is down over 50%. 

Even while banks are cutting, though, some recruiters remain optimistic. "The M&A market is coming back (maybe!)," says Andy Pringle at recruitment firm Circle Square. "People are already talking about hiring again."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Matt Artz on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
European Private Equity Fund - Tech and Healthcare - Investment Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Metis Search
Private Funds Group- Analyst/ Associate
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Managing Director, Private Equity Solutions - Investment Advisor & Outsourced CIO
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Related articles

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"
Financial

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups
Financial

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work
Financial

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Why Lazard is hiring while revenues collapse. Curious quirks of Ted Pick
Financial

Morning Coffee: Why Lazard is hiring while revenues collapse. Curious quirks of Ted Pick

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.