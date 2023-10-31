Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

As Citi cuts, one of its MDs arrived at Jane Street in New York

by Zeno Toulon
31 October 2023
2 minute read
As Citi cuts, one of its MDs arrived at Jane Street in New York

Citi might be in the midst of a substantial re-shuffle, involving both job cuts and senior leadership “optimization”, but that doesn’t mean some of its managing directors aren't leaving of their own accords and joining Jane Street, in the promised land of electronic trading. 

Christopher Suozzo spent nearly 20 years at Citi, most recently as head of North American cash prime brokerage. He moved to Jane Street last week and is based in New York for the firm. Suozzo has a side job as a board member of NYNY Baykeeper, an organization that advocates for the NY-NJ Harbor Estuary.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

It's not clear what Jane Street is doing hiring a head of prime broking (unless it's trying to pitch for hedge fund business) but it probably didn't take much to convince Suozzo to join. The firm pays a lot – averaging £667k ($810k) per head at its London office, including support staff. Starting salaries alone are between $250k and $300k at the firm. It’s also hiring substantially, albeit quietly, with headcount increasing by 25% since it last updated its own website.

Jane Street isn’t the only electronic trading house adding to its headcount. DRW, the Chicago-based firm, added Thameem Abdul Haq and Mark Hillinger from Morgan Stanley and LS Power, the energy investor, respectively.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quant Researcher - New York- Leading Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Credit Suisse APAC risk chief decamps to British asset manager

Credit Suisse APAC risk chief decamps to British asset manager

Citigroup's curious restructuring: "Chairs moved around"

Citigroup's curious restructuring: "Chairs moved around"

Why Citadel Securities hires people without job titles

Why Citadel Securities hires people without job titles

XTX Markets is offering a lucky student $5m

XTX Markets is offering a lucky student $5m

Tim Tacchi's hedge fund is growing despite poor results

Tim Tacchi's hedge fund is growing despite poor results

Related articles

Credit Suisse APAC risk chief decamps to British asset manager
Financial

Credit Suisse APAC risk chief decamps to British asset manager

27 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citigroup's curious restructuring: "Chairs moved around"
Financial

Citigroup's curious restructuring: "Chairs moved around"

27 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Tim Tacchi's hedge fund is growing despite poor results
Financial

Tim Tacchi's hedge fund is growing despite poor results

27 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan is the winner of the eFinancialCareers Ideal Employer award
Financial

JPMorgan is the winner of the eFinancialCareers Ideal Employer award

27 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.