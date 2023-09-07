UBS lost its 20-something Singaporean trading hotshot to a hedge fund

Rooban Raj has left UBS in Singapore. Depending upon who you ask, it is, or is not, a big issue.

Raj wasn't an MD at UBS, but he was a director. Despite only graduating from Singapore Management University in 2018 and being, by our reckoning, in his late 20s, he was promoted to director on the Singapore FX trading desk in March 2023.

Some headhunters say they've never heard of him, but Raj's LinkedIn profile says he was managing the Singapore G10 STIR traders. He's thought to be off to a hedge fund.

UBS declined to comment on Raj's exit, as did Raj himself, but insiders say his departure is a blow. He was allegedly the big earner on the desk. Not anymore.

