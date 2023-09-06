Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Morgan Stanley New York MD visits London, discovers tea-making situation

by Sarah Butcher
6 September 2023
2 minute read
Morgan Stanley New York MD visits London, discovers tea-making situation

If you work for Morgan Stanley's technology team in London, be prepared to drink a lot of tea. 

Also, be prepared to make tea on a random basis assigned by the team's tea-making script. 

Writing on social media, Jeanette Gamble, an MD in Morgan Stanley's data and analytics infrastructure team, says that when she visited the London office recently, she was not only saturated with tea, but introduced to a script created by the team which assigns tea making duties.

Gamble, who we didn't approach for this article, says she didn't get hit-up by the script to make the team tea herself. 

Do other technology teams have similar methods of allocating peripheral beverage-related tasks? 

One senior JPMorgan developer suggests not. "Oh hell no," he says, when asked about tea. "Most people drink coffee rather than tea, and there is more a culture of managers buying their directs coffees for 1:1s or buying a teammate coffee if you need some of their time. I've rarely seen people making drinks for someone else."

However, he says there are scripts for other things like team calendars and support rotas. But they are not arbitrary, or fun.

Photo by Dmytro Davydenko on Unsplash

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Portfolio Manager (relocation to Dubai)
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The world's best business schools might be in France - or India

The world's best business schools might be in France - or India

Revolut wants its data scientists to stop coding

Revolut wants its data scientists to stop coding

Credit Suisse's shunned equity analysts are heading to the buy side

Credit Suisse's shunned equity analysts are heading to the buy side

Singapore bank loses top AI guy to the Big Four

Singapore bank loses top AI guy to the Big Four

"UBS MDs felt threatened by the quality of people at Credit Suisse"

"UBS MDs felt threatened by the quality of people at Credit Suisse"

Related articles

The Morgan Stanley MD who couldn’t believe she got the job
Technology

The Morgan Stanley MD who couldn’t believe she got the job

25 May 2022
comment icon
3
like icon
0
Singapore bank loses top AI guy to the Big Four
Technology

Singapore bank loses top AI guy to the Big Four

11 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Finance developers mock McKinsey's monitoring metrics
Technology

Ex-Finance developers mock McKinsey's monitoring metrics

8 Sep 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
1
High Frequency Trading's most unconventional exercise club
Technology

High Frequency Trading's most unconventional exercise club

7 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.