Top Credit Suisse portfolio manager leaves for stock exchange

by Zeno Toulon
1 September 2023
2 minute read
A lot of people are leaving Credit Suisse voluntarily or otherwise. Some people are heading to other banks; some people are heading to the buy-side. Some people are leaving high finance altogether.

People such as Christopher Davis. Davis is a 27-year-veteran of Credit Suisse, having joined the bank in 1996 in Australia before moving to London, and finally Zurich as he climbed the ranks. Most recently, he was a senior portfolio manager in the alternative fixed income team. He left Credit Suisse to head up M&A for SIX Group, the company that operates (among others) the Swiss stock exchange.

The destinations of Credit Suisse’s refugees (of which there are many, many people) is having a pretty significant effect on the finance landscape. Aside from its impact on the financial job market, it’s also been compounded with broader job cuts to drive people out of the industry. There are risks to doing that, however.

