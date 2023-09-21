The comings and goings of Goldman Sachs’ risk team

Risk management might not be quite as cool as investment banking, trading, or “drinking excessive amounts of alcohol and allegedly snorting cocaine,” at a party (too risky), but that doesn’t mean nothing happens whatsoever. For one, people are coming and going – from Goldman Sachs, no less.

The biggest name we’ve found leaving Goldman is Lei Chen, the bank’s head of fraud management, in New York. Chen was with Goldman for five years, having joined from American Express, where she spent over two decades across a variety of roles including head of risk management for enterprise growth. She left GS to advise fintech startups on “product solutions, roadmaps and growth strategies”.

Arjun Singh, Samuel Thrower, and Jennifer Read are joining the bank as technology, finance, and operational risk Executive Directors (EDs) in London respectively.

Singh is joining from Hargreaves Lansdown, the British financial services fund. He was head of technology and cyber risk for Direct Line Group, the insurance company, before that.

Thrower was a director in Credit Suisse’s corporate treasury for nearly a decade before leaving for Goldman. His joining is a bit of a homecoming, having been with the firm for five years before leaving for Credit Suisse.

Finally, Read joined Goldman (after a period of family time off) from TrueLayer, the London-based fintech, where she was operational risk lead. She was head of operational risk at Allicia Bank, the SME-focused new-ish digibank, before that.

